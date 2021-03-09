Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of HOYFF stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas. The company offers single and double-wall paper cups, coffee cups, cold drinks cups, cup carriers, lids, accessories, and short run prints of customized paper cups; take away trays, containers, clamshells, scoops, bowls, wraps, and various accessories for take-away and dining; and egg trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, and wine bottle separators.

