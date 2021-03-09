Humaniq (HMQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $4,103.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

HMQ is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

