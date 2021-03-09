Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $30.71 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and approximately $142,831.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00788275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

