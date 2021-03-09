Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $88,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

HII stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.44. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

