Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $16.16

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00040946 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

