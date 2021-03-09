Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $975,891.78 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 6,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

