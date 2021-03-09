HUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. HUSD has a market cap of $576.99 million and approximately $1.10 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 576,882,054 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

