Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Trading 7% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 15,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Husky Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

