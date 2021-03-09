Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $423.00

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.53), but opened at GBX 404 ($5.28). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 48,298 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 474.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.92.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.