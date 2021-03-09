hybrix Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One hybrix token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,998.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

