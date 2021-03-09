Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.00.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

