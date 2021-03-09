Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Up 11.6%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $52.90. Approximately 758,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 404,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,089,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

