HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 13% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $18,028.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

