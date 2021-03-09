HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0104 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.99 million and $12,763.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

