I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

