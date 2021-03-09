I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $65.94.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.
