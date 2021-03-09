I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $9,240.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00433435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.01 or 0.05626949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000080 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,737,574 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.