iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.