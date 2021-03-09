IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.27% of IAA worth $110,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,116. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.