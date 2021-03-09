Ian Goodkind Sells 8,862 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96.

BATS:JAMF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.