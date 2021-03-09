IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $4,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $2,317,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.24.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

