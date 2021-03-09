iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading Up 9.2%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 371,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 215,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

