Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

CDMGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $72.64 on Monday. Icade has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

