Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 425,381 shares during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises comprises 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Icahn Enterprises worth $570,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

IEP stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,731. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

