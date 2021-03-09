ICHI Price Hits $7.16 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $42,578.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $7.16 or 0.00013262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00502180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,535,931 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

