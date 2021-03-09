Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 352,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 405,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ichor by 15.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

