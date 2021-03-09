iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 10.7%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.11. 1,190,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,273,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.