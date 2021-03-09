ICON Public Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

ICLR opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

