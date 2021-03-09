Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and $585.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

