Idena Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,570.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Idena has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $17,570.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00289914 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 65,611,111 coins and its circulating supply is 38,063,242 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.