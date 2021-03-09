IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.82% of IDEX worth $123,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.66. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.17. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

