IDEX Trading Up 47.1% This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

