IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $65,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $501.78. 3,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,988. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.98 and its 200 day moving average is $450.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

