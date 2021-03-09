Idle Price Tops $12.07 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Idle token can currently be bought for about $12.07 or 0.00022256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and $307,034.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00542040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076954 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,513 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

