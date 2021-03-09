Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Idorsia stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.17. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Idorsia has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $33.83.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

