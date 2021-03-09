IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.30 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 26.47 ($0.35). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.47 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,151 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £32.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

