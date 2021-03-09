IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $45,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

