II-VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,994 call options.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,731 shares of company stock worth $6,964,406 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

IIVI traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -681.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

