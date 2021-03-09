Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 67.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.22. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.