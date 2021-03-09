Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Illumina by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.97. 2,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,341. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,386. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

