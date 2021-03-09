Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $321,792.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $17.24 on Tuesday, hitting $400.86. The stock had a trading volume of 954,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,717. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

