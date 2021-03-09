Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $321,792.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $17.24 on Tuesday, hitting $400.86. The stock had a trading volume of 954,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,717. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.