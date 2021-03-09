IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CMO Denny Tu Sells 2,000 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IMAX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 1,380,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $8,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

