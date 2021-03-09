IMAX (IMAX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2021 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

3/1/2021 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

1/26/2021 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.90 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.60.

IMAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,066. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $8,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

