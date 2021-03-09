imbrex (REX) Price Up 18.9% This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $206,485.17 and $42.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars.

