Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,323,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,221,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

IMMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $277.99 million, a P/E ratio of -206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

