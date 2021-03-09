Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMCR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.70. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,647. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

