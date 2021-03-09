IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Trading Up 8.9%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 204,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 269,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

