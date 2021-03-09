Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00.
Shares of NARI traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 591,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
