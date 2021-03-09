Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 591,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

