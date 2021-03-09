Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Incent has a market cap of $1.11 million and $479.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.00509335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00068932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00075303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00077213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00507240 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

