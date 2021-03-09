Incent Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 121.6% higher against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1,154.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00497232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00466333 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.