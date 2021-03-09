Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.37

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.37 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 4426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

