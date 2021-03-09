Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.37

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.37 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 4426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.22.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
